Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLW traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 21,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,210. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter.

