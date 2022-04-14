Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLW traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 21,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,210. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
