Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the March 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.10 ($3.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.