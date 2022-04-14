International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.03. 246,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

