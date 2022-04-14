Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.90.

NYSE ICE opened at $125.83 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

