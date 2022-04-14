Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. 2,862,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,461. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

