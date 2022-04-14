Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 493,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,686. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after acquiring an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

