Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $630,780.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $215.40. The stock had a trading volume of 590,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.16. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $198.53 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

