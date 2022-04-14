Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CEO Sells $6,451,548.00 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYY opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

