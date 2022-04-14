Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $1,366,819.72 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total value of $1,366,819.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,820.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert E. Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.92 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $656.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

