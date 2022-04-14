Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,647 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $61,013.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 898,950 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 417,015 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

