Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 4,824 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 588 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $35,679.84.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $655,723.12.

PI traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 157,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,758. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

