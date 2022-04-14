Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 4,936 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,299.73.

FR traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$17.94. 650,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,170. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.60.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5267742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.25.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

