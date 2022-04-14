Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 4,936 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,299.73.

FR traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$17.94. 650,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,170. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.60.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5267742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -61.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.25.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.