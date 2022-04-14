Insider Buying: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Acquires C$13,650.00 in Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN – Get Rating) Director Brian Lock acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$13,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,300 shares in the company, valued at C$23,907.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Lock acquired 11,500 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

Shares of CVE:SMN opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.35.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

