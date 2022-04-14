Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys C$431,719.20 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$431,719.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at C$431,719.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$18.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.23 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.98.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.50 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3774383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.