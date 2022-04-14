Insider Buying: Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Buys 4,356,297 Shares of Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Rating) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 4,356,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$2,199,929.99 ($1,629,577.77).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Engenco Company Profile (Get Rating)
