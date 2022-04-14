Insider Buying: Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Insider Buys 4,356,297 Shares of Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN – Get Rating) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 4,356,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$2,199,929.99 ($1,629,577.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Engenco Company Profile

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products in Australasia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Gemco Rail segment engages in the remanufacture and repair of locomotives, wagons, bearings, and other rail products for rail operators and maintainers.

