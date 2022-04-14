Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,500.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

