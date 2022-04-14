Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.62. Innovid shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 842 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34.

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $8,434,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

