Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 370,495 shares.The stock last traded at $174.39 and had previously closed at $183.44.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.83 and a 200 day moving average of $225.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.