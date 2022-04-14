Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.15. Inhibrx shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 10,228 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INBX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.