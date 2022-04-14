Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $88.16. Approximately 661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.