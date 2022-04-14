Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

