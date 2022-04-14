Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Get Infosys alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.