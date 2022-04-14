Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Infosys stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,035,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300,056 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

