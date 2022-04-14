Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.99.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $29.47 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.