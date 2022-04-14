Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.16

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.80. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 7,122 shares trading hands.

ISMAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.33) to €16.10 ($17.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

