Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access One Day Trading Volume Tops $356,131.00 (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.88 or 0.07507289 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.78 or 1.00208819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00040873 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.