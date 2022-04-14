Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

