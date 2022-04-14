Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $124.80

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.80 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 796745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.61).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £478.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

