Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.55. 19,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.08 and its 200-day moving average is $369.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

