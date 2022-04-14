Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $199.34 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $198.65 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.38.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 305,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,262.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

