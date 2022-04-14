Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.34. 1,021,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,939. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.65 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

