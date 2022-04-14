IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $508.61. 451,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.02.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

