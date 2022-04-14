ICW Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,636 shares of company stock worth $39,984,237 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

