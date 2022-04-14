ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.11. 5,228,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,146. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

