ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.15. 825,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,597. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

