ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $129.54. 825,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

