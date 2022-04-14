Ï„Bitcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,125.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2,564.82 or 0.06414893 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $795,095.57 and approximately $1,125.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.41 or 0.07531848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.73 or 1.00113524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

