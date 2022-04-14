Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after buying an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

