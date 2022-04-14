Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to announce $23.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.32 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $92.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.24 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.57 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

HUM stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.50. 45,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,242. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Humana by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Humana by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

