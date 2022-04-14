Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,184,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after acquiring an additional 346,622 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 989.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 381,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 346,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

