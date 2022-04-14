Howdoo (UDOO) Trading 29.5% Higher This Week

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Howdoo has a market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00104254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

