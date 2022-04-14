Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth $206,000.

TWNK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.90. 881,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

