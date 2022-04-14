Horrell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

