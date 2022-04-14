Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $127,112.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.31 or 0.07495352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.00 or 0.99996042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

