Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

