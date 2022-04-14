Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $277,618.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.35 or 0.07530781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,816.18 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00041297 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

