Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 97,625 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,288,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.17. 1,498,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after buying an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

