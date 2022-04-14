Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 891.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 182,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Get Holcim alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HCMLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.