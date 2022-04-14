Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hippo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

HIPO opened at $1.97 on Monday. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

