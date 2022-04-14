Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. 1,688,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,174. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.